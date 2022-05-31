Menu

Canada

CFL ratifies 7-year collective bargaining agreement with CFLPA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 7:11 pm
Click to play video: 'CFL players association ratifies new seven-year deal with the league' CFL players association ratifies new seven-year deal with the league
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent Global News videos about the CFL.

There’s finally labour peace in the CFL.

The league’s board of governors formally ratified the new collective bargaining agreement reached last week with the CFL Players’ Association.

The players ratified the seven-year agreement last Thursday night, ending a lengthy, sometimes contentious negotiation that included just the second strike in league history and first since 1974.

READ MORE: CFL players ratify new 7-year agreement with league

The deal can be opened after five years when the CFL’s broadcast agreement with TSN expires.

The 2022 regular season — which will feature a regular 18-game campaign for teams for the first time since 2019 — is slated to kick off June 9.

 

