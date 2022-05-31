Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cuteness overload: Ducklings in distress rescued by Calgary Fire Department

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary fire crews rescue ducklings from storm drain' Calgary fire crews rescue ducklings from storm drain
Calgarian Steve Mallany captured this footage from the Evergreen neighbourhood. Steve noticed a mother duck doing circles around a storm drain where her ducklings had become stuck and called the fire department.

For duck’s sake! When Steve Mallany spotted a mother duck in distress, circling a grate in his community of Evergreen late Tuesday morning, he knew he had to help.

He drove to his local fire hall and asked, “Are there any superheroes here?”

A truck was dispatched and crews helped pull about a dozen ducklings out of a storm drain.

Trending Stories

Read more: Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Mallany says he has seen deer, bobcats and coyotes in that park but never ducks until Tuesday.

He said he sent the video to highlight our local heroes.

“It shines a good light on our fire department.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagCFD tagfire crews tagDucks tagEvergreen tagduck tagDuckling Rescue tagcalgary duckling rescue tagducklings in distress tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers