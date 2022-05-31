Cuteness overload: Ducklings in distress rescued by Calgary Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

For duck’s sake! When Steve Mallany spotted a mother duck in distress, circling a grate in his community of Evergreen late Tuesday morning, he knew he had to help.

He drove to his local fire hall and asked, “Are there any superheroes here?”

A truck was dispatched and crews helped pull about a dozen ducklings out of a storm drain.

Mallany says he has seen deer, bobcats and coyotes in that park but never ducks until Tuesday.

He said he sent the video to highlight our local heroes.

“It shines a good light on our fire department.”

