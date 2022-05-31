Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: Justice minister

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 6:25 pm
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the provincial government will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use. View image in full screen
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the provincial government will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia’s lead in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.

The federal government has approved B.C.’s request for a three-year exemption that will prevent charges being laid against anyone with 2.5 grams or less of drugs, including opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Read more: B.C. becomes first province to remove criminal penalties for possession of some hard drugs

B.C. provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the exemption will help keep people alive and allow them to connect to health and social supports.

Click to play video: 'Councillors want decriminalization of small amount of drugs in Winnipeg to be considered' Councillors want decriminalization of small amount of drugs in Winnipeg to be considered
Councillors want decriminalization of small amount of drugs in Winnipeg to be considered – Jan 28, 2022

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the province is focused on cutting off the illicit drug supply while offering addiction treatment for users.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Councillors want decriminalization of small amount of drugs in Winnipeg to be considered

The Opposition New Democrats say the government should study the impact of the change in British Columbia before making up its mind.

They also say a more immediate priority is to build a safe consumption site.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic' Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic
Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic – Nov 30, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba tagDrugs tagAddiction tagManitoba Government tagKelvin Goertzen tagdecriminalization tagDrug Decriminalization tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers