Hamilton trustees suggest shift from naming schools after individuals

Hamilton’s public school board may stop naming schools after individuals.

A new draft policy, which will undergo public consultation this fall, would limit future naming options to locations, landmarks and natural features.

Public school board trustee Becky Buck presented the suggestion during a May 25 meeting, and says it would be a way to prevent future controversies involving the legacies of historic figures.

“If we are continuing the name schools after people”, asked Buck, “(there is always the potential) an issue may (arise) where a name chosen by this board or the next board, might not truly reflect (community) values.”

Board chair Dawn Danko agreed that there’s the risk that “a name that is currently considered acceptable, in the future is not.”

Buck added that “it’s important that we hear from the community and understand from them, where they would like to see this move.”

The policy review coincides with the renaming of Ryerson Elementary School.

The Charlton Ave. school is named for Edgerton Ryerson, an architect of the residential school system. Public school board trustees voted last year to remove Ryerson’s name from the school, and staff are expected to recommend a new name in June.