2 men wanted for stealing shoes in Port Moody Facebook Marketplace theft

Port Moody police are looking for two men who showed up to buy shoes, pepper-sprayed the victim, and stoles the shoes.

Police said the victim arranged to sell a pair of shoes on Facebook Marketplace.

On May 30, just after 2 p.m., police said two men arrived at the victim’s home and after several minutes, pepper-sprayed him and took off. One of the suspects was caught on camera, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the pepper spray.

“This was a brazen daytime robbery and we are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in a release. “We urge the public to exercise caution when making private sales. We encourage the community to utilize public venues, like a police station parking lot, to exchange goods safely.”

The first suspect, shown in the photo is described as approximately 18 years old, 5’8″ tall, with short black hair, glasses, slim build, puffy black jacket, black pants and a black Nike backpack.

The second suspect is described as approximately 18-years-old, 6’0″ tall, with black short hair, slim build, wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.