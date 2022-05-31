Menu

Politics

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews officially throws hat into UCP leadership race

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 11:58 am
Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021-22 budget in Edmonton on Feb. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021-22 budget in Edmonton on Feb. 25, 2021. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

There is officially one person in the race to replace Jason Kenney as the leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews filed his paperwork to run for the party leadership on Monday, according to Elections Alberta.

Read more: Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews not ruling out run for UCP leadership

Just last week, Toews said he wasn’t ruling out running. He added interest in the leadership race can be good for the party and the province.

The party is working on the logistics of the race, but a date for the vote has not been selected.

Nearly two weeks ago, Kenney announced his intention to step down as UCP leader after receiving 51.4 per cent support in his leadership review vote. While it was enough under party rules to remain at the helm, Kenney said that was not adequate support to continue on as party leader.

After a lengthy caucus meeting the next day, it was decided that Kenney would stay on as leader until a new leader is chosen.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to step down as UCP leader after narrow leadership win

Two other cabinet ministers — Rajan Sawhney and Jason Nixon — have said they are considering running.

UCP backbencher Brian Jean and former Wildrose party Leader Danielle Smith have announced their intention to seek the UCP leadership.

As of publish time, Toews was the only candidate to officially file paperwork with Elections Alberta.

Global News has reached out to Elections Alberta, the UCP and Toews’ spokesperson for comment on the story. 

