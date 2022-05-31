Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews officially throws hat into UCP leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

There is officially one person in the race to replace Jason Kenney as the leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews filed his paperwork to run for the party leadership on Monday, according to Elections Alberta.

Just last week, Toews said he wasn’t ruling out running. He added interest in the leadership race can be good for the party and the province.

The party is working on the logistics of the race, but a date for the vote has not been selected.

Nearly two weeks ago, Kenney announced his intention to step down as UCP leader after receiving 51.4 per cent support in his leadership review vote. While it was enough under party rules to remain at the helm, Kenney said that was not adequate support to continue on as party leader.

After a lengthy caucus meeting the next day, it was decided that Kenney would stay on as leader until a new leader is chosen.

Two other cabinet ministers — Rajan Sawhney and Jason Nixon — have said they are considering running.

UCP backbencher Brian Jean and former Wildrose party Leader Danielle Smith have announced their intention to seek the UCP leadership.

As of publish time, Toews was the only candidate to officially file paperwork with Elections Alberta.

Global News has reached out to Elections Alberta, the UCP and Toews’ spokesperson for comment on the story.

