Jason Kenney to stay on as UCP leader until successor chosen

Jason Kenney will remain the leader of the United Conservative Party until his successor is chosen.

A statement issued from UCP caucus chair Nathan Neudorf Thursday said a daylong meeting in Calgary had “vigorous discussion and debate” about the future of the party and the need to stay united.

“In that spirit, we have affirmed Premier Jason Kenney’s continued leadership of our caucus and government until such time as a new leader is chosen, the timing of which will be determined by the United Conservative Party,” Neudorf said.

Past premiers Ralph Klein and Ed Stelmach both stayed on as leader until their replacement was selected, but Alison Redford left the position immediately after she tendered her resignation.

Earlier on Thursday, Kenney sent a letter of his “intention to resign as leader” to the UCP secretary, releasing it on social media.

Please see my letter to the @Alberta_UCP Secretary Janis Nett. pic.twitter.com/Q0ZSDVuIa4 — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) May 19, 2022

