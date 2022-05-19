Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jason Kenney to stay on as UCP leader until successor chosen

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 7:53 pm
Jason Kenney View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on May 18. Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

Jason Kenney will remain the leader of the United Conservative Party until his successor is chosen.

A statement issued from UCP caucus chair Nathan Neudorf Thursday said a daylong meeting in Calgary had “vigorous discussion and debate” about the future of the party and the need to stay united.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to step down as UCP leader after narrow leadership win

“In that spirit, we have affirmed Premier Jason Kenney’s continued leadership of our caucus and government until such time as a new leader is chosen, the timing of which will be determined by the United Conservative Party,” Neudorf said.

Past premiers Ralph Klein and Ed Stelmach both stayed on as leader until their replacement was selected, but Alison Redford left the position immediately after she tendered her resignation.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Kenney sent a letter of his “intention to resign as leader” to the UCP secretary, releasing it on social media.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video: 'UCP caucus meeting to discuss future after Jason Kenney announces plan to step down' UCP caucus meeting to discuss future after Jason Kenney announces plan to step down
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagUnited Conservative Party tagUCP leadership tagNathan Neudorf tagkenney resignation tagJason Kenney intention to resign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers