Morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 31

Send this page to someone via email

City hall update with Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois, Saskatchewan Realtors Association on the province’s housing situation and dietary fibre with Brooke Bulloch in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update

You can’t talk about things happening at city hall without talking about the new downtown arena and entertainment district. Details on a preferred location are expected soon, piquing the interest of many.

Road construction season is underway, with pylons out along Circle Drive between Idylwyld Drive and around Millar Road.

Saskatoon city Coun. Bev Dubois with a look at some of the biggest conversations happening these days at city hall.

Story continues below advertisement

4:47 Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update

Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch

The housing supply crunch in many Saskatchewan communities is only expected to get worse in the years ahead.

A number of associations are joining forces to identify the challenges and create solutions that will be needed to meet some very lofty, but important benchmarks in the years ahead.

Saskatchewan Realtors Association CEO Chris Guérette explains how the network came about and how it aims to achieve its goals.

4:37 Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch

Ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living

You may often hear that dietary fibre is important for your health, but are you getting enough?

Story continues below advertisement

Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch talks about why fibre is important, along with three ways to boost fibre in your diet.

4:01 Ways of ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living Ways of ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31

Warming up under a mix of sun and cloud after a cool start to the day.

1:39 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31