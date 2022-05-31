Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 31

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 31' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 31
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 31.

City hall update with Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois, Saskatchewan Realtors Association on the province’s housing situation and dietary fibre with Brooke Bulloch in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update

You can’t talk about things happening at city hall without talking about the new downtown arena and entertainment district. Details on a preferred location are expected soon, piquing the interest of many.

Road construction season is underway, with pylons out along Circle Drive between Idylwyld Drive and around Millar Road.

Saskatoon city Coun. Bev Dubois with a look at some of the biggest conversations happening these days at city hall.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update' Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update
Downtown arena and road construction: Saskatoon city hall update

Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch

The housing supply crunch in many Saskatchewan communities is only expected to get worse in the years ahead.

A number of associations are joining forces to identify the challenges and create solutions that will be needed to meet some very lofty, but important benchmarks in the years ahead.

Trending Stories

Saskatchewan Realtors Association CEO Chris Guérette explains how the network came about and how it aims to achieve its goals.

Click to play video: 'Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch' Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch
Creating solutions to Saskatchewan’s housing crunch

Ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living

You may often hear that dietary fibre is important for your health, but are you getting enough?

Story continues below advertisement

Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch talks about why fibre is important, along with three ways to boost fibre in your diet.

Click to play video: 'Ways of ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living' Ways of ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living
Ways of ensuring enough fibre is in a diet: Healthy Living

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31

Warming up under a mix of sun and cloud after a cool start to the day.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 31
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon City Hall tagHealthy Living tagfibre tagBev Dubois tagSaskatchewan Realtors Association tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagSaskatchewan Housing Continuum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers