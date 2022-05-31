Man stole booze from Kitchener restaurant, assaulted employee: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man who they say stole booze from the back of a restaurant in downtown Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a restaurant near King and Water streets after a theft had been reported.

Their investigation found that a man entered the business, which was closed at the time, and attempted to make off with some alcohol.

As he was making his escape, police say some staff members attempted to stop him and were able to get some of the booze back.

One of the employees gave chase, but the suspect threatened them with a broken bottle before throwing it at them, they say.

Police described the suspect as about five feet seven inches tall with a thin build, blonde hair with green highlights. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, green khaki pants and sandals.