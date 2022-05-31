Menu

Economy

Canada’s economy grew 3.1% in the first quarter, slower than expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada' Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the bank forecasts the Canadian economy will grow 4.25 per cent this year before moderating to 3.25 per cent next year, based on major spending and investment components, and improved labour productivity. – Apr 13, 2022

Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, helped by business investment and household spending.

The result was down from an annualized rate of 6.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The growth for the first quarter came as the economy grew 0.7 per cent in March.

Read more: Canadians may see a 0.5% interest rate hike this week thanks to ‘persistent’ inflation

Statistics Canada says its preliminary reading for April indicates the economy grew 0.2 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised when it releases its official figure on June 30.

The reading on the economy comes ahead of the Bank of Canada interest rate announcement on Wednesday.

The central bank is expected by economists to raise its key interest rate target by half a percentage point to 1.5 per cent in an effort to slow inflation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
