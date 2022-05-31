Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight stabbing in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 31' Global News Morning Halifax: May 31
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Halifax.

Officers were called to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds.

Read more: Taxi driver convicted of sexual assault under arrest warrant, may have fled Canada

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe that this is a random incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.

