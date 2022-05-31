Man hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight stabbing in Halifax

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Halifax.
Officers were called to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.
When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they do not believe that this is a random incident, and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
