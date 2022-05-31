Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 6:35 am
Click to play video: 'Crown, defence submit closing arguments in Hoggard sex assault trial' Crown, defence submit closing arguments in Hoggard sex assault trial
WATCH ABOVE: Crown, defence submit closing arguments in Hoggard sex assault trial.

TORONTO– A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts will lay out the legal principles jurors must consider as they decide on a verdict, after which deliberations will begin.

Hoggard, 37, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Trending Stories

Prosecutors allege the Hedley frontman violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in Toronto-area hotel rooms in separate incidents in the fall of 2016.

Read more: Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard is ‘sexual opportunist’ who didn’t take no for an answer

Story continues below advertisement

They allege he groped the teen after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, when she was still 15.

Defence lawyers allege the groping never happened and the sexual encounters were consensual. They allege the complainants lied about being raped to cover up their embarrassment after being rejected by a “rock star.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagToronto tagsex assault tagHedley tagJacob Hoggard tagJacob Hoggard Trial tagJacob Hoggard sexual assault trial tagHedley frontman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers