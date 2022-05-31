SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Tuesday, May 31

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 6:16 am
Click to play video: 'Leaders make final push ahead of Ontario election' Leaders make final push ahead of Ontario election
WATCH ABOVE: It’s the final lap of the Ontario election campaign and 90 per cent of eligible voters have yet to cast a ballot. As Alan Carter reports, with just a few days left on the campaign trail, the leaders are sharpening their messages, hoping to swipe away support from their opponents ahead of election day.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

St. Catharines: Makes a campaign stop. 10:30 a.m.

Niagara: Makes a campaign stop in Niagara Centre. 1:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Ottawa: Talks about plan to “stop the cuts and fix health care.” 9 a.m., North of the Parking lot beside the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

Kingston: Visits Kingston & the Islands. 12 p.m., Newlands Pavilion, MacDonald Memorial Park, 1 King St.

Bloomfield: Visits in Bay of Quinte. 2:15 p.m.,Bermuda PEC, 275 Bloomfield Main St.

Whitby: Visits Whitby. 5:30 p.m.,Jacked Up Coffee Roasting Co.

Toronto: Visits in Scarborough-Rouge Park. 7 p.m., Mr Beans Coffee Co., 5550 Lawrence Ave. E.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Oakville: Makes an announcement “on stopping Doug Ford.” 9 a.m., 1426 Lakeshore Rd. W.

Mississauga: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 10:50 a.m., Halo Coffee, 3024 Hurontario St.

Mississauga: Visits the Mississauga Centre campaign office to thank volunteers and supporters. 11:30 a.m., Mississauga Centre Campaign Office, 186 Robert Speck Parkway

Mississauga: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 12:30 p.m., East Tea Can, 3115 Winston Churchill Blvd.

Mississauga: Visits the Mississauga_Streetsville campaign office to thank volunteers and supporters. 1:15 p.m., Mississauga_Streetsville Campaign Office, 30 Thomas St.

Mississauga: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 3:15 p.m., Caravan Kabob House, 547 Steeles Ave. E.

Mississauga: Speaks at the Ontario Liberal Party “Done with Doug” rally in Peel. 7 p.m., The Grand Taj Banquet Hall, 6915 Dixie Rd. #20

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Port Sydney: Makes an announcement. 10:30 a.m., Port Sydney Beach, 546-570 Muskoka District Road 10

Burk’s Falls: Canvasses. 11:45 a.m., eet at Canada Post, 188 Ontario St. Canvassing will be on Ontario St. and Yonge St. and Queen St.

Burk’s Falls: Attends lunch and meet and greet with volunteers. 1 p.m., Burk’s Falls Cafe & Grill, 174 Ontario St.

Novar: Canvasses. 2:15 p.m., Meet at the Novar Community Centre, 25 Laurie Street. Canvassing will be on Florence St

© 2022 The Canadian Press
