Politics

More than 100,000 Ontarians requested mail-in ballots for 2022 provincial election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 6:08 am
Elections Ontario says it has sent significantly more mail-in ballots to voters this time around.

Voting kits have been mailed out to 126,135 eligible residents who sent in requests before last week’s deadline.

That’s a sharp increase from 2018, when only 15,202 ballots were doled out that way.

Voting kits must be received by 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be mailed or dropped off at a returning office.

Others looking to cast ballots can do so at a returning office until Wednesday evening or at a voting station on Thursday.

With just two days left in the campaign, the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are visiting regions that could be close races today to make last-minute pushes for votes.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
