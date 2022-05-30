Ontario election 2022: Elections Canada releases preliminary data for early voter turnout

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Canada has released preliminary figures on how many Ontarians cast their ballot during advance polls for the 2022 Ontario election.

It indicated that in the 10-day period for advance polls, there were 1,066,545 votes representing about 9.92 per cent of eligible voters.

For comparison, in the 2018 provincial election, when there were five days of advance polling, 698,609 cast a ballot representing 6.8 per cent of the eligible population.

“I want to thank all voters who took advantage of 10 days of advance voting, and the staff who continue to help make voting safe, efficient, and secure in Ontario,” said Greg Essensa, chief electoral officer of Ontario. “For those of you who have not yet cast your ballot, I invite you to come out and vote on election day.”

Ontarians hoping to vote can do so on election day, June 2.

Voters can find their designated voting location by searching their postal code online under “voter information service” or by looking at the address indicated on their voter information card.

Anyone who applied to vote by mail must ensure that their voting kit is received by Elections Canada by 6 p.m. on June 2.

Elections Ontario is still asking for Ontarians to apply online to work as election officials on voting day and said all jobs are paid positions and will include paid training.