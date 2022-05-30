Vernon RCMP investigate a body found on Six Mile Creek Road

Send this page to someone via email

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is assisting the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in investigating a homicide after a man’s body was located on Six Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) Land, Sunday evening.

RCMP says witnesses discovered the body after an altercation with an unknown individual, who was driving recklessly. During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was stolen and later located by police at a Vernon business on Monday.

During the vehicle recovery, police say a man associated with it was arrested. The man remains in police custody.

At this time, no OKIB members are believed to be involved in this incident.

SED MCU members will be in the Six Mile Creek Road area speaking to witnesses, and canvassing for video, as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although this investigation is still in its early stages, officers advise that there are no known threats to public safety,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

“Investigators are asking residents from the 6 Mile Creek Road to examine their property for anything missing or out of place.”

If you have any information to give investigators, dashcam in the area, or have video surveillance from Sunday, call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been confirmed as such, and will not be released pending an autopsy.