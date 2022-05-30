Menu

Comments

Crime

Vernon RCMP investigate a body found on Six Mile Creek Road

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:40 pm
Southeast District Major Crime Unit and Vernon RCMP investigate body found on Six Mile Creek Road. View image in full screen
Southeast District Major Crime Unit and Vernon RCMP investigate body found on Six Mile Creek Road. Steve Beskidny/Global News

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is assisting the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in investigating a homicide after a man’s body was located on Six Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) Land, Sunday evening.

RCMP says witnesses discovered the body after an altercation with an unknown individual, who was driving recklessly. During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was stolen and later located by police at a Vernon business on Monday.

During the vehicle recovery, police say a man associated with it was arrested. The man remains in police custody.

Read more: Suspected fire-starter arrested in Enderby, B.C. with help from passersby

At this time, no OKIB members are believed to be involved in this incident.

SED MCU members will be in the Six Mile Creek Road area speaking to witnesses, and canvassing for video, as the investigation continues.

“Although this investigation is still in its early stages, officers advise that there are no known threats to public safety,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Read more: B.C. police watchdog investigates circumstances of Vernon death

“Investigators are asking residents from the 6 Mile Creek Road to examine their property for anything missing or out of place.”

If you have any information to give investigators, dashcam in the area, or have video surveillance from Sunday, call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been confirmed as such, and will not be released pending an autopsy.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
