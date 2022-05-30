Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Opposition calls on Saskatchewan government to invest $32M into long-term care facilities

By Kayla Guerrette Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 9:54 pm
Opposition Leader calls on Saskatchewan Government to invest in frontlines of long-term care facilities . View image in full screen
Opposition Leader calls on Saskatchewan Government to invest in frontlines of long-term care facilities . Global News/ Guerrette

On May 25, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Saskatoon, making a multi-million dollar commitment to long-term care in the province.

However, Saskatchewan’s provincial opposition is saying the money is not going where its needed most: on the front lines to help better support residents and staff.

“We’ve lost over 200 seniors in long-term care to the pandemic,” said Ryan Meilli, Saskatchewan New Democratic Party Leader.

“It was like a mirror was put up to our long-term care system and it was shown to be failing.”

Read more: Canada’s new national long-term care standards released. Here’s what is different

Meili stood alongside seniors critic Matt Love near a long-term care facility in Saskatoon on Monday, calling on the Saskatchewan government to use the money for future improvements to the front lines of long-term care.

Story continues below advertisement

For health policy consultant Dr. Dennis Kendel, the solution is to look beyond just long-term care and look more closely at the are of seniors overall.

Trending Stories

“There are countries, particularly Scandinavian countries who do an infinitely better job supporting people living in their home for much longer than we do,” said Dennis Kendel.

“I don’t think we should just narrowly hone in on long-term care facilities as we understand that concept. We ought to be looking at we can optimally support seniors to live as independently as possible, as long as possible.”

Read more: Saskatchewan signs $32M long-term care agreement with Ottawa

In a statement, the Saskatchewan government said they are honoring the terms of the funding agreement laid out by the federal government. This includes partially off-setting investments made over the last two years in infection prevention and control measures in long-term care.

They added investments will continue to be made.

Click to play video: 'Moe Responds To Surgical Service Expansion' Moe Responds To Surgical Service Expansion
Moe Responds To Surgical Service Expansion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Long-term Care tagSaskatchewan Party tagInvestment tagElderly tagFrontlines tagLong-term Facilities tagSaskatchewan New Democratic Party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers