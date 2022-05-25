Saskatchewan signs $32M long-term care agreement with Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan and the federal government have reached a $32-million agreement to support long-term care, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday during a visit to the province.

“As we recover from this pandemic, we must all continue to work together to improve care for our seniors,” Trudeau said at St. Ann’s Senior Citizens’ Village in Saskatoon.

Trudeau said the deal is meant to improve care for seniors by increasing screening of staff, making dining areas safer and enhancing cleaning and housekeeping.

Saskatchewan Seniors Minister Everett Hindley said the funding will off-set costs the province has incurred at care homes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hindley said the pandemic has been particularly hard on seniors and those in care, even as the virus continues to spread at care homes in Saskatchewan. There were 11 new outbreaks in long-term care facilities included in the most recent provincial data for the week of May 8.

“It has been a very challenging two years for all of us,” Hindley said.

Saskatchewan is the ninth province or territory to reach an agreement through a federal long-term care fund. British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Northwest Territories have already signed on.

Trudeau said his government is working with the remaining regions to reach a deal.

The fund was established in 2020 as COVID-19 fatally spread through care homes across the country. Saskatchewan was not spared.

Trudeau said the pandemic has forced Canadians to question how we care for seniors and other vulnerable people in society.

He spoke with a number of St. Ann’s residents as others watched from nearby bedroom windows and took out cellphones to snap photos.

Later in the day, Trudeau was to meet with agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan and with researchers from the university’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization. A final stop was to take place at a daycare.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

