15-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police say a 15-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police said the cyclist was struck on the eastbound side of the Rathburn Road ramp to Highway 427.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Trending Stories
According to police, the ramp is closed while officers investigate.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments