Traffic

15-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 6:27 pm
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Toronto. Global News / Phil Pang

Police say a 15-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police said the cyclist was struck on the eastbound side of the Rathburn Road ramp to Highway 427.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to police, the ramp is closed while officers investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

