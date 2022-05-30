15-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 15-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police said the cyclist was struck on the eastbound side of the Rathburn Road ramp to Highway 427.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to police, the ramp is closed while officers investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

15 year bicyclist struck by a vehicle – EB Rathburn Rd ramp to SB #Hwy427 is currently closed for the investigation. Bicyclist taken to trauma center for medical care. Witnesses call #TorontoOPP – 416-235-4981. pic.twitter.com/kaaJJVU9kC — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 30, 2022