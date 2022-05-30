Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Blue Mountain Resort: OPP

Police are are seeking to identify a suspect after a female victim was sexually assaulted in the Blue Mountains.
In a press release on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred at a “privately owned businesses” located at Blue Mountain Resort.
Read more: Suspect in stolen vehicle investigation taken to trauma centre after fleeing: Peel police
Police have released a photo in an effort to identify the suspect.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments