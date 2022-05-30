Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Blue Mountain Resort: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are are seeking to identify a suspect after a female victim was sexually assaulted in the Blue Mountains.

In a press release on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred at a “privately owned businesses” located at Blue Mountain Resort.

Police have released a photo in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.

