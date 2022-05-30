Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Blue Mountain Resort: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 5:07 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at the Blue Mountain Resort.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at the Blue Mountain Resort. OPP / Handout

Police are are seeking to identify a suspect after a female victim was sexually assaulted in the Blue Mountains.

In a press release on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred at a “privately owned businesses” located at Blue Mountain Resort.

Read more: Suspect in stolen vehicle investigation taken to trauma centre after fleeing: Peel police

Police have released a photo in an effort to identify the suspect.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'May is Sexual Assault Prevention Month: Here’s what you can do to help with the cause' May is Sexual Assault Prevention Month: Here’s what you can do to help with the cause
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagsexual assault investigation tagsexual assault suspect tagThe Blue Mountains tagBlue Mountain Resort tagsex assault investigation blue mountain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers