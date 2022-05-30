Menu

Politics

B.C. government upgrades Burnaby Hospital while others face closures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 5:00 pm
Thanks to the revenue donated from the BCLC a second CT scanner was able to be purchased for Burnaby Hospital, meaning 10,000 more scans per year can now be performed. – Nov 5, 2020

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the start of a long-awaited hospital upgrade project in Metro Vancouver while acknowledging some hospitals in rural areas of the province are facing temporary ward closures.

The premier attended a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of a Burnaby Hospital upgrade expected to cost about $1.3 billion.

Horgan says the upgrade, the hospital’s first major redevelopment in 40 years, includes an expanded emergency department, a new cancer treatment centre and two towers, housing more operating rooms and 399 new beds.

Health Matters: Innovations in orthopedic surgery at Burnaby Hospital – Dec 2, 2021

However, while addressing the redevelopment plan, Horgan said he understands the concerns of residents in Clearwater, Port McNeill and other B.C. communities where wards are closing temporarily and patients are being referred to larger hospitals.

Horgan says hospitals, similar to many other workplaces, are experiencing worker shortages resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Fire at Burnaby Hospital that contributed to COVID-19 outbreak was arson

Health Minister Adrian Dix says B.C. has increased the number of health-care workers by 30,000 since the New Democrats were elected five years ago.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
