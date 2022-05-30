Menu

Canada

Police seek help in search for missing London, Ont. teen

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 30, 2022 4:26 pm
Ara Husni, 16, of London, Ont.
Ara Husni, 16, of London, Ont. London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public for help as officers search for a missing 16-year-old.

Ara Husni of London was last seen on Friday near Frontenac Road and Commissioners Road East, according to police.

Two days later, the teen was reported missing.

Police describe Husni as “male, Middle Eastern, (with) black curly shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and glasses.”

Husni was last seen wearing a black sweater with a “UWO” logo on the chest, likely referencing Western University. He was also wearing grey jeans and black “Nike Jordan” shoes, according to police.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
