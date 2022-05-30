Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of man who killed himself after visits to Regina hospital hopes to get answers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 2:07 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has apologized to the family and admitted Samwel Uko was not provided the care he needed in the hours before his death. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has apologized to the family and admitted Samwel Uko was not provided the care he needed in the hours before his death. File Photo

The uncle of a man who killed himself hours after being removed from a Regina hospital by security guards says he hopes family members will finally get the answers they’ve been looking for.

The inquest into the death of Samwel Uko, who died just over two years ago, has begun in Regina with six people selected to sit on the jury.

Read more: Family optimistic for recommendations with Samwel Uko inquest set to begin

Jurors are to hear evidence related to Uko’s death before making recommendations to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service on how similar deaths can be prevented.

The inquest is meant to establish facts, not find fault, and is not a civil or criminal proceeding.

Uko, who was 20, was a football player originally from Abbotsford, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

He was found dead in a lake on the Saskatchewan legislature grounds in May 2020 after seeking mental help from the Regina General Hospital, which he visited twice earlier that day.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority issues apology to Samwel Uko’s family, admits failure

His uncle Justin Nyee believes Uko was turned away because he was Black.

Trending Stories

“I don’t really always want to talk about race, but his race played a role in how he was treated,” Nyee, who is from Calgary, said outside the inquest.

“They did not see him like one of them. That’s why they kicked him out.”

Nyee said hospital staff did not feel compassion for his nephew.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority apologized to the family and admitted Uko was not provided the care he needed in the hours before his death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.

Click to play video: 'Inquest into the death of Samwel Uko set to begin' Inquest into the death of Samwel Uko set to begin
Inquest into the death of Samwel Uko set to begin
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan tagMental Health tagFootball tagRegina tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSuicide tagSaskatchewan Health tagSamwel Uko tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers