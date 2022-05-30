Manitoba already facing 2nd-wettest spring on record with more thunderstorms in forecast

Ready for things to dry up in southern Manitoba as we move into summer?

Not so fast, say meteorologists, as the region has plenty of heavy rainfall expected for the near future.

“The rainfall coming up over the next few days will be virtually impossible to predict precisely, because it’s going to be driven heavily by thunderstorm activity,” Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“So we’ll probably see some areas get very high totals, while others won’t be so bad.

“When you get into the summertime, what happens is these systems will come up from the U.S., and the low-pressure system itself will be a little weaker — however, it’ll be dragging up a lot of hot, humid air with it, which can drive heavy thunderstorms.”

After yesterday's 19 mm rainfall in Winnipeg, the spring of 2022 is now the 2nd wettest spring in 150 years of records, and wettest in over a century. Total precip since Mar 1st is over double the average. Another 25-50 mm of rain is possible for Winnipeg/RRV today into tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tFT2smazlH — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) May 30, 2022

If it seems like the province is being plagued with never-ending precipitation in 2022, you’re not necessarily wrong — this spring is coming close to the all-time wettest on record.

“The only spring that’s been wetter than this one is the spring of 1896, so it’s been more than 100 years,” said Kehler.

“Remember, this spring isn’t over, there’s still a few days left, so we could end up seeing our spring total come closer to that record if we get heavy thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.”

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Manitoba, calling for broad rainfall totals of 30 to 50 millimetres, with the potential for much higher localized amounts depending on conditions.

