Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Crime

3 puppies reported stolen from Peterborough home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:38 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of three puppies from a home on the weekend. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating after three puppies were reported stolen from a home on Saturday.

Around 1:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported theft at a residence in the area of High and Brown streets. Investigators were informed a woman had entered the residence and left with three American bulldog mix puppies — two males and a female.

Read more: Cobourg family relieved to have puppy back after it was stolen in a truck

The puppies were described to police as:

Trending Stories
  • Male, brindle with a white patch on his chest
  • Male, white with brown ears and around the eyes
  • Female, brindle back, white chest, white stripe between the eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Stolen dog reunited with her family almost a week later' Stolen dog reunited with her family almost a week later
