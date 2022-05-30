3 puppies reported stolen from Peterborough home: police

Peterborough police are investigating after three puppies were reported stolen from a home on Saturday.
Around 1:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported theft at a residence in the area of High and Brown streets. Investigators were informed a woman had entered the residence and left with three American bulldog mix puppies — two males and a female.
The puppies were described to police as:
- Male, brindle with a white patch on his chest
- Male, white with brown ears and around the eyes
- Female, brindle back, white chest, white stripe between the eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
