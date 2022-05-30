3 puppies reported stolen from Peterborough home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating after three puppies were reported stolen from a home on Saturday.

Around 1:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported theft at a residence in the area of High and Brown streets. Investigators were informed a woman had entered the residence and left with three American bulldog mix puppies — two males and a female.

The puppies were described to police as:

Male, brindle with a white patch on his chest

Male, white with brown ears and around the eyes

Female, brindle back, white chest, white stripe between the eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

