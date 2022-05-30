Menu

Thousands still without power in eastern Ontario following May long weekend storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 11:11 am
WATCH ABOVE: Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm.

OTTAWA — Over 15,000 properties in eastern Ontario are still without power after a deadly storm swept across the province on May 21.

Hydro Ottawa says that 8,000 customers are still without power in the national capital region.

Hydro One says that over 4,200 customers in Tweed, Ont., and over 3,200 in Bancroft, Ont., are still without power, but most of them are seasonal properties.

There are 482 customers in Peterborough, Ont., and 266 in Perth, Ont., without power.

Read more: Environment Canada confirms EF-2 tornado formed in Uxbridge, Ont.

Power has been restored to nearly 760,000 Hydro One customers and 172,000 Hydro Ottawa customers.

Eleven people were killed by the storm, with nine of those deaths caused by falling trees.

Environment Canada said the severe weather involved a derecho –a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms — that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeast across the province, ending in Quebec City.

