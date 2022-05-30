SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Shanghai to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown on June 1

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 30, 2022 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Shanghai reopens some public transport, still on high COVID-19 alert' Shanghai reopens some public transport, still on high COVID-19 alert
Shanghai reopened a small part of its subway system on May 22 after some lines had been closed for almost two months, as the city paves the way for a more complete lifting of its intense COVID-19 lockdown next week – May 22, 2022

Shanghai authorities will lift the city’s two-month long lockdown from midnight on Wednesday, allowing private cars including taxis back on to the roads and people to freely move in and out of low risk housing compounds.

Bus and rail transport will also resume basic operations from June 1, including a ferry that connects districts separated by the city’s Huangpu river, the Shanghai city government said in a statement on its official WeChat account

Read more: Shanghai residents demand release from COVID-19 lockdown — some get it

“The epidemic situation in our city has been effectively controlled and the situation continues to improve,” it said in its statement. People will still be required to wear masks, discouraged from gathering and encouraged to get vaccinated, it added.

Shanghai imposed a city-wide lockdown on its 25 million residents on April 1 to combat the spread of COVID-19, exacting harsh measures that caused widespread public anger over issues such as crowded quarantine centres, difficulties in accessing food and loss of income.

Click to play video: '‘Luxurious:’ Shanghai residents enjoy fresh air after 8-week lockdown nears end' ‘Luxurious:’ Shanghai residents enjoy fresh air after 8-week lockdown nears end
‘Luxurious:’ Shanghai residents enjoy fresh air after 8-week lockdown nears end

It had in recent weeks relaxed some curbs, but most of the public transport network remained shut and people could only drive if they had obtained prior approval.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

© 2022 Reuters
