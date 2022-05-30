Ontario COVID numbers: 611 people in hospital, 147 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 611 people in hospital with COVID on Monday, with 147 in intensive care.

This is down by 32 for hospitalizations but an increase of two for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 879 hospitalizations with 152 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 60 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 547 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,302,443.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,226 from the previous day as one new virus-related death was added.

There are a total of 1,278,464 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 930 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.7 per cent with 36.3 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 4,719 doses in the last day.

The government said 6,368 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 2,418 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 7.6 per cent, down from 10.5 per cent reported a week ago.

