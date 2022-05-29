Quinn Stevenson Memorial Baseball tournament is back

Send this page to someone via email

The Quinn Stevenson Memorial 18U AA Baseball Tournament, named for a young man killed in car crash, is back in Saskatoon.

On August 3rd, 2013, 17 year old Quinn Stevenson was killed on his way to work in a two-vehicle crash on College Drive in Saskatoon. The driver of the other vehicle pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death.

“We don’t want anyone to ever forget how Quinn was killed, he was killed by an impaired driver and that is an entirely preventable death,” said Bonny Stevenson, Mother.

Read more: Driver pleads guilty in death of Saskatoon teenager Quinn Stevenson

Quinn’s parents, Bonny and Craig, have since turned the city’s regular U18 baseball tournament into the Quinn Stevenson Memorial 18U AA Baseball Tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have teams from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, mostly teams from Saskatchewan and it’s a great weekend where we all get together and enjoy some competition and celebrate the life of our son Quinn,” said Craig Stevenson, Father.

Every year since the crash, the baseball tournament gives the opportunity to remember and celebrate Quinns life.

“It started in 2014, and it’s been hosted ever since except for 2021, 2020, when COVID restrictions didn’t allow us to host it,” said Craig.

Read more: MADD Saskatoon looking for memorial submissions for monument

This year at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex, the tournament went from May 27th-29th and it’s the first year back in two years due to COVID.

The Lashburn Cardinals were happy to be a part of the tournament.

“When I got the mail from Craig saying we were in, ya know we were ecstatic,” said Kevin McNay, U18 Lashburn Cardinals Head Coach.

Bonnie says this weekend has been a great way of remembering Quinn.

“We just love having people here, thinking of Quinn, playing the game he loved and a huge shoutout to our volunteers,” said Stevenson.

Story continues below advertisement

In August, the family is holding a golf tournament in honour of Quinn Stevenson.