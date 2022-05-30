Weekly survey: Will Andy Fletcher’s death mean the end of Depeche Mode?

FILE - Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" at the Capital One Arena, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years has died at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday, May 26, 2022, from natural causes at his home in the U.K. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File).

OS