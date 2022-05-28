1 adult, 1 child struck by car near Toronto supermarket: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to a collision at a supermarket near Toronto’s Lawrence East transit station on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 1 p.m.

There were reports that a driver hit two people in front of a supermarket in the area, with a woman rushed to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two patients: one adult and one child. The adult was in serious condition and the child was stable, paramedics said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Police said the adult is a woman in her 40s and the child is eight-years-old. The incident took place in a grocery store parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

