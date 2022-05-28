Menu

Traffic

1 adult, 1 child struck by car near Toronto supermarket: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 2:14 pm
The scene at a grocery store parking lot following the collision. View image in full screen
The scene at a grocery store parking lot following the collision. Marc Cormier/Global News

Police responded to a collision at a supermarket near Toronto’s Lawrence East transit station on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 1 p.m.

There were reports that a driver hit two people in front of a supermarket in the area, with a woman rushed to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Read more: 1 dead following fire on 8th floor of Toronto residential building: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two patients: one adult and one child. The adult was in serious condition and the child was stable, paramedics said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Police said the adult is a woman in her 40s and the child is eight-years-old. The incident took place in a grocery store parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

