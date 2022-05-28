Menu

Canada

Police find missing senior dead in river north of Barrie after search

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 12:48 pm
Police have located the body of a missing senior who disappeared on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Harvey Doherty, an 87-year-old man from Springwater Township, was found dead. He was last seen at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

“The death has not deemed suspicious,” a spokesperson for OPP told Global News. “A post-mortem has been ordered to determine cause of death.”

OPP’s Huronia West detachment located the senior by Aviation Services in a river, around a kilometre from his home, the force said.

He was last seen taking his two dogs on a walk. Police said both dogs have “since returned home safely.”

Police said officers searched “tirelessly” after Doherty was reported missing. Air support and dogs were both used in the search.

“The OPP is extremely grateful to the number of volunteers from Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue who assisted with the search,” the statement said.

