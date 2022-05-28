SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Final weekend of Ontario election campaign gets underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2022 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Liberals, NDP focused on mudslinging in Ontario election campaign’s final days' Liberals, NDP focused on mudslinging in Ontario election campaign’s final days
WATCH ABOVE: Heading into the final weekend of the election campaign, a war of words is continuing to brew between the NDP and the Liberals. While the PC's are continuing to stay on track and nurse a comfortable lead in the polls. Matthew Bingley reports.

It’s the final campaign weekend on the campaign trail for Ontario’s political party leaders.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is headed north — starting her day in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., before heading to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Horwath had been set to head north earlier in the campaign but the trip was postponed after she contracted COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario Votes Roundup: The race for second place                                   

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is campaigning in Toronto this morning before heading to the Peterborough, Ont., area and later to Pickering, Ont.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is not scheduled to make any public announcements.

Ontario’s election is set for June 2.

