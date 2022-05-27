Colorado Avalanche to face Edmonton Oilers after eliminating St. Louis Blues in 2nd round

Send this page to someone via email

Darren Helm scored with 4.9 seconds left as the Colorado Avalanche finally secured their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a 3-2 win at the expense of the St. Louis Blues, to win the series on Friday.

After three consecutive seasons in which the Avalanche lost in the second round, Jared Bednar’s men earned their place in the semi-finals for the first time in 20 years.

They disposed of the Blues in six games.

They will cross swords with the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup semi-finals. The Oilers have the two leading scorers in the playoffs — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — both with 26 points in 12 games.

The first duel will take place Tuesday in Denver. In the regular season, the Avalanche prevailed in two of the three games between the two clubs.

J.T. Compher scored the first two goals of the game for the Avalanche, who came from behind twice to win.

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves in the win.

Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou flashed the red light for the Blues.

Ville Husso stopped 36 shots in the direction of the Blues net.

