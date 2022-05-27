Two injured in ‘small avalanche’ off Howe Sound Crest trail: North Shore Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

North Shore Rescue is responding to two injured hikers caught up in a small avalanche off the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Search Manager Doug Pope said the pair appear to have been carried down into the Christmas Gully area behind Mount Strachan at the edge of the Cypress Mountain ski area.

“It sounds like they’ve been caught in a small avalanche. Both have injuries and are getting hypothermic,” he told Global News.

One of the hikers is believed to have a broken ankle, while both suffered injuries to their faces he said.

Pope said the was deploying two crews, one on foot and one by helicopter to attempt a rescue.

