Environment

Two injured in ‘small avalanche’ off Howe Sound Crest trail: North Shore Rescue

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 9:28 pm
North Shore Rescue volunteers board a helicopter to attempt a rescue on the Howe Sound Crest trail on Friday. View image in full screen
North Shore Rescue volunteers board a helicopter to attempt a rescue on the Howe Sound Crest trail on Friday. North Shore Rescue

North Shore Rescue is responding to two injured hikers caught up in a small avalanche off the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Search Manager Doug Pope said the pair appear to have been carried down into the Christmas Gully area behind Mount Strachan at the edge of the Cypress Mountain ski area.

Read more: B.C. snowboarder ‘sore’ and ‘grateful’ after surviving North Shore avalanche

“It sounds like they’ve been caught in a small avalanche. Both have injuries and are getting hypothermic,” he told Global News.

Trending Stories

One of the hikers is believed to have a broken ankle, while both suffered injuries to their faces he said.

Pope said the was deploying two crews, one on foot and one by helicopter to attempt a rescue.

Click to play video: 'As spring arrives, North Shore Rescue warns of hiking risks' As spring arrives, North Shore Rescue warns of hiking risks
As spring arrives, North Shore Rescue warns of hiking risks – Apr 27, 2022
