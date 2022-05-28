Favourite Family Recipe: Sandie’s Stonehouse Stew

Send this page to someone via email

Sandie’s Stonehouse Stew

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

3 celery stalks, chopped

3 cups canned tomatoes

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 large onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

4 leeks (whites only), chopped

4 cups fish stock or chicken broth

2 green peppers, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons fresh fennel, chopped

1 pound halibut, snapper or cod filets

1 pound salmon filets, cut into 1” cubes

16 fresh prawns, heads removed

16 fresh clams, scrubbed

½ cup parsley

Fresh grated parmesan

1 teaspoon tabasco sauce

2 cups red wine

2 medium potatoes, cubed

1 bay leaf

Salt & pepper to taste

Basil, thyme, oregano (1 tsp each)

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, heat oil and add butter. Saute onions, garlic, leeks, celery and peppers until softened. Add tomatoes, seasoning spices, wine and stock. Bring mixture to a hard boil then reduce heat. Add potatoes and carrots. Simmer for half an hour.

Fifteen minutes before serving add fish and clams. Cook for 10 minutes, then add prawns and cook for the remaining five minutes.

Before serving, sprinkle freshly grated parmesan cheese and parsley over piping hot stew. Serve with a warm loaf of bread.

Serves six.

NOTE: This stew is even tastier when reheated the next day. Simply make the soup base. After stew has simmered for half an hour, cool to room temperature and refrigerate. The following day reheat to a simmer and add the seafood according to the above directions.