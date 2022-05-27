Toronto Public Health says 1 new suspected case of monkeypox reported

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says another newly-suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in the city on Friday.

In a press release Friday, TPH said the newly-suspected case brings the total tally in the city to one confirmed case, two probable cases and five suspected cases.

“These individuals with probable and suspected cases are undergoing laboratory testing to confirm if they have the virus and are currently recovering at home,” the release read.

The city’s first confirmed case was announced on Thursday.

TPH said moneypox is a “rare disease” caused by a virus that is normally found endemic in central and western Africa.

“It was first identified in monkeys, but its origins remain unknown,” the release said.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that “appears a few days after symptoms begin.”

The rash usually starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

According to TPH, most people recover from monkeypox on their own without treatment.

The health unit said the virus usually spreads through contact with body fluids, including the fluids from monkeypox sores, contaminated bedding or clothing or through respiratory droplets “following prolonged face-to-face contact.”

“It can also be spread through bites or scratches from infected animals. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or by sharing contaminated items,” the release reads.

According to TPH, common household disinfectants can kill the virus.

Anyone with monkeypox symptoms should report them to their health-care provider as soon as possible, TPH said.

“Close contacts of people suspected or confirmed to have a monkeypox infection are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after their last exposure,” TPH said.

“If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate, seek care and get tested.”