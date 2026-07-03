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Health

Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius cruise ship officially over: WHO

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Canadian who tested positive for hantavirus has recovered'
Health Matters: Canadian who tested positive for hantavirus has recovered
Health officials say a Canadian who contracted hantavirus during a cruise ship outbreak earlier this spring has recovered and has been discharged from hospital. – Jun 9, 2026
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The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship in May is over, putting an end to the three-month saga.

On Thursday, the WHO stated that the last identified contact ​of an exposed ⁠person has ⁠completed quarantine ‌and tested negative for the virus.

“All identified contacts have completed the 42 day follow-up period by local health authorities in line with WHO guidance. The completion of the contact follow up without detection of additional secondary cases demonstrates effective interruption of transmission and confirms outbreak containment,” the WHO said.

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“This outbreak no longer poses a public health risk and no further related transmission is expected.”

Three people died and a total of 13 people were infected in the outbreak, the WHO says.

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Health Canada confirmed to Global News on June 24 that the 34 Canadians who may have had exposure to Andes hantavirus related to the cruise ship have now completed their self-isolation and monitoring period.

Nine Canadians located in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. were deemed to have experienced “high risk exposure,” with one Canadian testing positive for the virus. As of June 9, that person has recovered, according to health officials.

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