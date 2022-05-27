SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: White Oaks Mall vaccine clinic to stay until June 25

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2022 4:37 pm
White Oaks Mall 2017 View image in full screen
The clinic will remain at the space it currently occupies, which is right beside the Tim Hortons near the south London, Ont., mall's food court. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The Middlesex-London Health Unit announced on Friday that it will be extending the operation of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in White Oaks Mall through the month of June.

Since its reopening on April 7, the walk-in clinic at the south London, Ont., mall has doled out more than 1,100 doses.

Officials say the clinic has also “proven to be a popular choice for those who are eligible and seeking to receive their second booster, or fourth dose of vaccine.”

During its original run, from September to October of 2021, the clinic delivered nearly 6,000 doses, according to the MLHU.

Read more: COVID-19: White Oaks Mall walk-in vaccine clinic to reopen Thursday

The clinic will remain at the space it currently occupies, which is right beside the Tim Hortons near the mall’s food court.

The easiest way to access the clinic is through the east entrance near RBC Royal Bank which faces Wellington Road.

The clinic will also maintain its current hours of operation: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer says 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine doses protect kids under 5' Pfizer says 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine doses protect kids under 5
Pfizer says 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine doses protect kids under 5

In a news release attached to Friday’s announcement, medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers expressed gratitude to White Oaks Mall for allowing the MLHU to continue operating the clinic.

“Even though we’ve seen a lot of people coming to get their fourth dose, we’re ready to welcome anyone who is eligible and who would like to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine,” Summers added.

The clinic’s final day of operations is scheduled for June 25.

A list of all available vaccine clinics in the region is available on the MLHU’s website.

