Education

EQAO standardized testing paused due to technical issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 3:53 pm
A physically distanced classroom is seen at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A physically distanced classroom is seen at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO – The organization that administers standardized tests for Ontario students says it has paused testing while it resolves a technical issue.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office says the problem is slowing the system for some users and they are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Students in Grades 3 and 6 are supposed to be completing reading, writing and math assessments at this time.

Read more: Ontario NDP, Liberals pledge to overhaul standardized EQAO testing

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says some students have reported significant system lags for the digital tests, while others have said they have completed entire sections, only to find the answers didn’t save.

The union says it previously called for the testing to be paused this year due to concerns about “deficiencies” in the planning and preparation of the new digital format.

The Ministry of Education says the EQAO is looking into the situation and the scope of the impact.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
