Dauphin, Man. traffic stop leads to gun, drug seizure for RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people from Dauphin, Man., are facing multiple charges after a highway traffic stop by RCMP led to the seizure of a firearm and drugs.

RCMP said they stopped a vehicle on Highway 10 around 7 p.m. Thursday, when an officer noticed a gun on the floor of the vehicle.

It was also determined that the driver was the subject of an outstanding drug possession warrant, and was in possession of seven grams of meth, police said.

The 34-year-old woman has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm and ammunition in a vehicle, possessing a restricted firearm without a licence, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, possessing a firearm with a tampered serial number, and possession of meth. She remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger, 27, was charged with four weapons offences. She was released with an upcoming court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

1:58 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022