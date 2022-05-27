Menu

Crime

Dauphin, Man. traffic stop leads to gun, drug seizure for RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 5:11 pm
A weapon seized by Dauphin RCMP. View image in full screen
A weapon seized by Dauphin RCMP. RCMP

Two people from Dauphin, Man., are facing multiple charges after a highway traffic stop by RCMP led to the seizure of a firearm and drugs.

RCMP said they stopped a vehicle on Highway 10 around 7 p.m. Thursday, when an officer noticed a gun on the floor of the vehicle.

It was also determined that the driver was the subject of an outstanding drug possession warrant, and was in possession of seven grams of meth, police said.

Read more: Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase

The 34-year-old woman has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm and ammunition in a vehicle, possessing a restricted firearm without a licence, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, possessing a firearm with a tampered serial number, and possession of meth. She remains in custody.

The passenger, 27, was charged with four weapons offences. She was released with an upcoming court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: '22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says' 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says
22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022
