Victims injured after 3 overnight home invasions within 1 Toronto apartment building: police

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been arrested after three violent overnight home invasions all within one apartment building in the city’s east end.

Police said in a news release that officers were called at around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the Kingston and McCowan roads area for a home invasion robbery.

The release said suspects broke through the door of a unit before and one of the suspects — a male — pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

Police said the victim refused and the suspect slashed him in the face.

The suspects then allegedly targeted the unit next door — initially knocking and then forcing their way inside.

The male suspect again demanded cash and threatened the victim with a knife, police said.

A struggle ensued and the victim suffered cuts on his arm.

At a third unit, the suspects again allegedly knocked before forcing themselves inside.

The male suspect stabbed the victim in the chest after he demanded cash and the victim refused, police said.

The suspects then fled the area.

A police spokesperson told Global News two of the victims went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third suffered minor injuries and didn’t go to hospital.

Officers “quickly” responded and arrested a man and a woman.

Derek Prempeh, 29, and Tonya Hamlyn, 38, both Toronto residents, have each been charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Prempeh was also charged with three counts of fail to comply.

They appeared in court Friday morning.