Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victims injured after 3 overnight home invasions within 1 Toronto apartment building: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:55 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been arrested after three violent overnight home invasions all within one apartment building in the city’s east end.

Police said in a news release that officers were called at around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the Kingston and McCowan roads area for a home invasion robbery.

The release said suspects broke through the door of a unit before and one of the suspects — a male — pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

Police said the victim refused and the suspect slashed him in the face.

Read more: Toronto, Durham police investigating 6 carjackings in 3-hour span

The suspects then allegedly targeted the unit next door — initially knocking and then forcing their way inside.

Story continues below advertisement

The male suspect again demanded cash and threatened the victim with a knife, police said.

A struggle ensued and the victim suffered cuts on his arm.

Trending Stories

At a third unit, the suspects again allegedly knocked before forcing themselves inside.

The male suspect stabbed the victim in the chest after he demanded cash and the victim refused, police said.

The suspects then fled the area.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing, 5 arrests at Toronto Victoria Day fireworks' Stabbing, 5 arrests at Toronto Victoria Day fireworks
Stabbing, 5 arrests at Toronto Victoria Day fireworks

A police spokesperson told Global News two of the victims went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third suffered minor injuries and didn’t go to hospital.

Officers “quickly” responded and arrested a man and a woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Derek Prempeh, 29, and Tonya Hamlyn, 38, both Toronto residents, have each been charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Prempeh was also charged with three counts of fail to comply.

They appeared in court Friday morning.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagHome Invasion tagEast Toronto tagKingston and McCowan tagToronto home invasion tagToronto home invasions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers