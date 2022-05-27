Menu

Crime

Police search for victim and suspect in assault against a senior in Saanich, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:28 pm
Police are investigating an assault on an elderly woman around 6 p.m. on May 25, 2022, on Oak Street in Saanich, B.C. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an assault on an elderly woman around 6 p.m. on May 25, 2022, on Oak Street in Saanich, B.C. Facebook/Saanich Police Department

Police are investigating an assault against a senior citizen in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday.

In a Friday news police, the Saanich Police Department said someone pushed the woman to the ground while she walked in the 3300 block of Oak Street near Saanich Road around 6 p.m.

The woman did not remain on the scene, however, and police are encouraging her to contact them.

Police are also asking any witnesses or people with dashcam footage in the area to contact them at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

