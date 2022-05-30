Okanagan weather: Heat and instability linger into June

Send this page to someone via email

Spring weather is finally starting to bloom in the Okanagan, though it’s not perfect.

There’s a chance of showers lingering into the day on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures climb into the low 20s.

Lingering instability sticks around for the final day of May on Tuesday with the risk of a thunderstorm as the mercury once again climbs back into the 20s.

There's a slight chance of a sprinkle on Wednesday as the clouds build back in.

June starts on Wednesday with some sunshine before the clouds build back in as the valley warms into the mid-20s C in the afternoon.

Daytime highs stay there to finish the week with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The risk of rain sticks around for the first weekend of June with afternoon highs ducking back into the low 20s C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

