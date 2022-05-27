Suspect identified after threat made towards Durham Region high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been identified after an online threat was made towards a high school in Durham Region, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Thursday evening, officers were became aware of a threat made towards students and staff at Clarington Central Secondary School.

Police said they have since identified a suspect and “are confident that there are no safety concerns for students and staff.”

The suspect is a male who doesn’t live in Durham Region, police said without providing additional details on the individual.

Officers are continuing to investigate and said charges are pending.

Police said on Twitter earlier that they were maintaining a presence at the school as they investigated the threat.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

Investigators from @DRPSEastDiv have been able to identify a suspect and have determined there no safety concerns at this time. Police will release a full statement shortly. https://t.co/XNRNMKC69e — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 27, 2022

Officers continue to maintain a police presence @ClaringtonInt and continue to investigate last night's social media threat directed towards the school. An update will be provided as soon as possible. https://t.co/VqWRq2v21n pic.twitter.com/bJNioZZgMa — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 27, 2022

