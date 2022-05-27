Menu

Crime

Suspect identified after threat made towards Durham Region high school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 1:35 pm
Police are seen at Clarington Central Secondary School after an online threat was made towards the school. View image in full screen
Police are seen at Clarington Central Secondary School after an online threat was made towards the school. Twitter / @DRPS

A suspect has been identified after an online threat was made towards a high school in Durham Region, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Thursday evening, officers were became aware of a threat made towards students and staff at Clarington Central Secondary School.

Police said they have since identified a suspect and “are confident that there are no safety concerns for students and staff.”

The suspect is a male who doesn’t live in Durham Region, police said without providing additional details on the individual.

Officers are continuing to investigate and said charges are pending.

Police said on Twitter earlier that they were maintaining a presence at the school as they investigated the threat.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

