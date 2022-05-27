Menu

Crime

Niagara police seek woman tied to teen stabbing in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 1:40 pm
Niagara Regional Police are seeking a 32-year-old connected with an early morning stabbing on May 25, 2020 in the Western Hill area in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police are seeking a 32-year-old connected with an early morning stabbing on May 25, 2020 in the Western Hill area in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are seeking a woman from St. Catharines, Ont., connected with an early morning stabbing in the city’s Western Hill area Wednesday.

Investigators say the female teen victim was found just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of Edith Street and St. Paul Street West with a stab wound.

Read more: RCMP indentify remains of Niagara Falls man missing since 2011

The suspect fled the scene before first responders could arrive. The victim was transported to hospital with a serious injury.

“I can confirm this was not a random attack,” NRPS Const. Barry Ravenek told Global News.

“The accused and the victim are known to one another.”

Ravenek says the 32-year-old accused is about five-foot-five with brown eyes and black medium-length hair.

On May 26th, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Samantha May Alligood (32 years) of age. Alligood has significant ties to the City of St. Catharines, particularly the Western Hill area View image in full screen
On May 26th, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Samantha May Alligood (32 years) of age. Alligood has significant ties to the City of St. Catharines, particularly the Western Hill area. @nrps

She also has three remarkable tattoos: a floral band on her left wrist, a music note on her right shoulder and the word ‘Jay’ on her left forearm.

Detectives say the suspect should not be approached due to the “violent nature of the incident.”

Residents with information can reach out to NRPS or Crime Stoppers.

