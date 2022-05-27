Niagara police seek woman tied to teen stabbing in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are seeking a woman from St. Catharines, Ont., connected with an early morning stabbing in the city’s Western Hill area Wednesday.
Investigators say the female teen victim was found just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of Edith Street and St. Paul Street West with a stab wound.
The suspect fled the scene before first responders could arrive. The victim was transported to hospital with a serious injury.
“I can confirm this was not a random attack,” NRPS Const. Barry Ravenek told Global News.
“The accused and the victim are known to one another.”
Ravenek says the 32-year-old accused is about five-foot-five with brown eyes and black medium-length hair.
She also has three remarkable tattoos: a floral band on her left wrist, a music note on her right shoulder and the word ‘Jay’ on her left forearm.
Detectives say the suspect should not be approached due to the “violent nature of the incident.”
Residents with information can reach out to NRPS or Crime Stoppers.
