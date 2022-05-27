RCMP indentify remains of Niagara Falls man missing since 2011

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say their DNA program has uncovered the identity of a Niagara Falls man whose remains were found at a hydroelectric generating station last November.

The National Missing Persons DNA Program says the milestone 50th case confirmed the man’s identity using a human femur that was recovered by maintenance staff at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station, about 10 kilometres north of the falls.

The deceased, whose name is being withheld at the request of family, was reported missing by his family in early September 2011.

“This missing person investigation has been on-going for the greater part of the past decade and has left the mother of the deceased devastated, wondering if she would ever find her son again,” said Niagara Regional Police Det. Const. Sara Mummery in a release.

Investigators say the DNA match was made possible through a sample provided by the man’s mother.