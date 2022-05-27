Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was ‘deficient’: lawyer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie amid protests' Nova Scotia shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie amid protests
While families protested outside a Truro hotel, the Mass Casualty Commission was carrying on inside. The commission heard from retired RCMP staff sergeant Allan Carroll via a Zoom call, who was the first of several RCMP officers allowed special accommodations. Carroll testified that communication was an issue during the critical hours the killer was on the loose.

A lawyer for families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those killed by the shooter is a sign of “deficient” policing.

A study released Thursday by the public inquiry into the shooting says “it did not occur” to RCMP supervisor Sgt. Andy O’Brien to drive to scenes other than locations where bodies were known to be and where fires had occurred.

The public inquiry has said a total of 13 of 22 victims were killed by the gunman in Portapique, N.S., between about 10 p.m. and about 10:45 p.m. on April 18, 2020, when the killer escaped through a back road in his replica police car.

Trending Stories

Read more: Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting

However, the study says it wasn’t until 4:46 p.m. on April 19, 2020, that the bodies of Peter and Joy Bond and those of Aaron Tuck, Jolene Oliver and Emily Tuck were found on a small road called Cobequid Court at the southern end of the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The study also says one constable was ordered to look for “fatalities on front lawns,” adding that the constable stopped in front of Bonds’s house at 10:26 a.m. but didn’t enter.

Josh Bryson, a lawyer the Bond and Tuck families, says the RCMP fell short by failing to order a house-to-house search sooner than they did, adding that police left desperate family members wondering about their loved ones’ fates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Portapique tagnova scotia mass shooting tagNS Shooting tagNova Scotia inquiry tagNS mass shooting tagshooting inquiry tagNS public inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers