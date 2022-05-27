SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario leaders promise to repeal public sector wage cap increase legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 11:04 am
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath attends an announcement in Scarborough, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath attends an announcement in Scarborough, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says repealing a bill that caps public sector compensation increases would be his top legislative priority if he is premier.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is also taking aim at Bill 124 today, saying she would repeal it and allow workers to bargain for fair wages again.

Horwath says the legislation disrespected workers such as teachers and nurses.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced the legislation in 2019, limiting compensation increases in public-sector contracts to one per cent a year.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario government passes bill to cap public sector wage increases at 1 per cent

The provisions were to be in effect for three years, and the Tories said in 2019 that it was a time-limited approach to helping eliminate the deficit.

Story continues below advertisement

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has said that when the next contracts expire he would sit down and “fairly negotiate.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has also said he would repeal the legislation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagPC Party tagOntario 2022 Election tagOntario Greens tagElection Ontario tagPublic Sector tagWage Increase tagPublic-sector wages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers