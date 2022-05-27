Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, May 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 11:24 am
Saskatoon's top headlines: Friday, May 27
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, May 27.

The Water Security Agency on drought conditions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach and Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, May 27 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Drought conditions persist in parts of Saskatchewan

Seeding is underway for the 2022 growing season, with the latest Saskatchewan crop report reporting 52 per cent of this year’s crop is now in the ground.

Producers are now hoping for the right amount of moisture to grow a successful crop.

Patrick Boyle from the Water Security Agency looks at moisture conditions in the province and current drought conditions.

Drought conditions persist in parts of Saskatchewan
Drought conditions persist in parts of Saskatchewan

Meet Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are kicking off a brand-new season.

The team started the year on a positive note with a win over the Niagara River Lions and fans will be looking for more of those to come this season.

Trending Stories

Head coach Dean Demopoulos tees up the days and weeks ahead and looks at his basketball career, which includes stops with the L.A. Clippers and Portland Trailblazers.

Meet Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos
Meet Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos

Getting started with containers in Garden Tips

Jill Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers says to think outside the box when putting together containers for your gardens.

She looks at different options for both shady and sunny containers that incorporate a mix of flowers, vegetables and herbs.

Getting started with containers in Garden Tips
Getting started with containers in Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 27

A nice end to the week, but what does the weekend hold?

Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 27
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 27
